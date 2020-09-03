The Mandalorian season two arrives on October 30th

Get ready for more Baby Yoda. Season two of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian will start streaming on Disney+ on October 30th. That isn’t a very long wait at all. Our favorite bounty hunter and our favorite baby are almost ready for the second season.

There aren’t any more details about the release schedule yet, including whether Disney will follow the same schedule it did for season one by debuting episodes weekly instead of making all of them available at once. We can probably expect at least one trailer before the premiere date to whet our appetite for more bounty-hunting adventures. Is The Child baby Yoda as we all like to call him? Or something else? We may find out this season. But likely that mystery will be dragged out for a little while though as the pair have some adventures.

People love this show. By the time The Mandalorian returns, it could be a multiple Emmy-winning show. It received 15 Emmy nominations this year, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. You can find out whether it wins that prize when the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony happens on September 20th. The start date for the second season is almost here.

Source Engadget

