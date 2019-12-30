The Mandalorian returns for season two in fall 2020

It’s no surprise to anyone that a second season of The Mandalorian is coming. The question is, when does it show up? Well, it looks like it will be about a year from now. Series head Jon Favreau has confirmed that the follow-up season will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2020, or roughly a year after the Star Wars live action series began.

He’s not saying what it will be all about of course, but this will be great news to anyone who loved the series and needs more their new favorite bounty hunter.

It’s not shocking that Disney would greenlight another season. Even though expectations weren’t high before The Mandalorian’s debut, it has quickly become a fan favorite and the marquee show for Disney+. After 3 sub-par movies, they finally captured what fans want from Star Wars. In fact, Disney scrambled to offer merch after being caught off-guard.

And while Disney is expanding its streaming originals, the catalog is currently thin enough that shows like Mandalorian could be crucial to keeping people coming back. And that’s how the streaming service will thrive. It will be interesting to see where they take things in the new season. I’ll be watching it.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals