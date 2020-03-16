The MacBook Lemonade Scam Strikes Again

Earlier this month, a student fell victim to a scam, where he thought he was purchasing a new MacBook laptop, but instead got two bottles of lemonade. Unfortunately, it seems that despite these scams being made public, it looks like the same scam has happened again.

A report from Birmingham Live says that a man by the name of Dylan Obeegadoo is the latest victim of this scam. He claims that he was approached by two men called James and Frankie at the Churchill Shopping Centre. The scammers offered Obeegadoo the opportunity to inspect the items, which he claims were real.

He then went to the ATM to withdraw £500, which is what the scammers were selling the product for, before meeting them outside at their car. Again, as with the previous scam, both James and Frankie had pulled the same bait-and-switch routine and handed Obeegadoo a box that contained a couple of bottles of lemonade instead of the computer he paid for.

The victim has reported the scam to the police, but they told him that they can’t do anything about it. As the old saying goes, this goes to show that if something sounds too good to be true, then perhaps it might be.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals