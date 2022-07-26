The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Is Now Delayed

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has now been delayed. The upcoming adaptation was scheduled to launch on September 1 (with a Switch port arriving later). Developer Daedalic Entertainment is taking a few extra months to polish up Gollum’s adventure.

It also may have something to do with fans who have been vocal about Gollum’s perceived lack of quality, especially after a recent gameplay trailer where the game looked very rough. It looks like Daedalic has taken these concerns seriously. The studio didn’t give a new release date, only saying it’s delaying the game “by a few months.” If it makes it better quality, it is a good thing.

The complete delay statement reads:

First of all, we would like to thank all of you for your patience and support so far. Over the last few years, our team has been working hard to bring you a remarkable story in a breathtaking world, fill with magic and wonder.

We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien.

That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future.

We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!

Daedalic Entertainment

