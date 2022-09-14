The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hits Switch May 12th, 2023

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called Tears of the Kingdom and here is some good news for fans. It will hit Switch on May 12th, 2023. Nintendo revealed the release date, name, and a short teaser for the game at their Direct showcase. The studio says Tears of the Kingdom will travel into the skies beyond Hyrule, to an expanded world among the clouds. So if you have your head in the clouds due to Zelda games, this is for you.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild debuted back in 2017, the same day the Switch arrived on the market. It was a huge critical and commercial success for Nintendo, and the sequel has obviously been hotly anticipated ever since. The new game was originally announced with a release window in 2022, but in March, Nintendo delayed it into spring 2023. It always stink when our favorite new games get delayed, but let’s hope it is worth the wait.

This wasn’t the only major game to be pushed out of 2022, though. A handful of titles from big publishers, including Starfield, Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken, were all delayed into 2023 this year. It is not a great trend if you are a gamer.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Nintendo

