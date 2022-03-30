The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Delayed To 2023

It has been a few years since Nintendo confirmed that a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was in development. The game was originally expected to be released in 2022, but now it looks like the game has since been delayed until the spring of 2023.

This news is according to a video released by Nintendo where the game’s producer Eiji Aonuma announced the delay. Aonuma says, “We have decided to extend our development a bit and change the release to Spring 2023. In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is working diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.”

Right now, not much is known about the sequel to the game, but it’s safe to say that many are waiting for it and have high expectations. This is because Breath of the Wild is possibly the first open-world Zelda game in a very long time, and it features brand new graphics that look pretty amazing.

It was one of the Nintendo Switch’s launch titles. It was suggested that many had bought the Switch simply to play this game. Hopefully, the delay will let Nintendo polish the game and make it the sequel worthy of its predecessor, but we’ll have to wait and see when 2023 gets here.

Source Ubergizmo

Image Credit Nintendo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals