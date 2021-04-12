The Last of Us Remake Is Coming To The PS5

When Sony and Naughty Dog first launched The Last of Us in 2013, the game was initially designed for the PS3 console, although they later followed up with a remaster for the PS4. Now according to a report, it seems that Sony is looking to remake the game for the PS5.

It’s not often that you see games remade/remastered this many times, but there’s more to this. Sony is pulling devs from other projects to focus on this. For instance, we were going to get a Days Gone sequel, but Sony wants to focus on blockbuster type franchises. Effectively forcing them to work on games that their heart isn’t in. And so we get an unneeded remake rather than something new and original.

The Last of Us is not only a visually stunning game, but it has a very strong storyline that many love. However, it is just way too soon. And it doesn’t really get more people buying a PS5.

We don’t know when the game will be released. But we ask ourselves, how different can it be from the last version. The Last of Us TV series is currently in development over at HBO where its lead actress and actor for the characters Ellie and Joel have already been cast as well.

Source Ubergizmo

