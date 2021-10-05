The Last of Us Part II arrives on PlayStation Now on October 5th

Sony is bringing some popular games to PlayStation Now this month, like The Last of Us Part II. This is the latest entry in Naughty Dog’s post-apocalypse saga. The game arrived in June 2020. Players have mixed feelings about The Last of Us Part II, though I think it is safe to say that most people were disappointed in this sequel. Even so, it has it’s moments and fun sections of the game.

Also hitting PS Now is Fallout 76, which is a multiplayer entry in the Fallout series. The rest of this month’s additions are Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Desperados III, Amnesia: Collection, Yet Another Zombie Defense, and Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. That’s a great selection of games.

All of these games will hit PS Now on October 5th. The Last of Us Part II, which you’ll be able to play on PC through the service, will be available to subscribers until January 3rd, so if you want to play don’t miss out.

If you’re not interested in signing up for PS Now but still want to check out TLOU2, the game is on sale on the PlayStation Store as well. Sony has discounted hundreds of other titles as part of the Blockbuster Games sale as well.

Source Engadget

