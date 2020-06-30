The Last Of Us Part 3 May Never Happen

The Last of Us Part 2 was recently released and it has sold very, very well. However, the reviews are mixed, with most not being good. So this makes it seem like a third title in the franchise would be difficult to make.

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann hinted in an interview with IndieWire, that the studio could find it a bit hard to justify creating a third entry in the series. According to Druckmann, one of the reasons why the first game was so popular was because there were zero expectations from gamers and the developers could do whatever they wanted.

However, since the game’s release the characters in the game and the world have already been established, making Part 2 was already a challenge. One that fans are not happy about.

According to Druckmann, “Finding it with the sequel was much harder than it was with the first game, and going forward it would be exponentially harder to justify going back to that world and finding a way to vary things up. There’s already so many things you’ve seen about the backstory, about how the outbreak happens, so we’d really have to figure out how to create a new experience that matches the emotional impact of these stories and I don’t know what that is. Currently.”

This doesn’t mean that Part 3 will not be happening (Druckmann had previously hinted that they could be looking to work on Part 3 soon), but with the challenges he laid out, perhaps it could take a bit longer if it happens at all.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals