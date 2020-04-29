The Last Of Us 2 To Be Released On June 19

Earlier this month, developers at Naughty Dog revealed that The Last of Us 2 would be indefinitely delayed. This was bad news for hardcore fans. The reason for the was due to the coronavirus outbreak which impacted logistics and Naughty Dog was worried that it might result in players not being able to play the game at the same time. That’s a big concern for a game like this.

But the good news is that Naughty Dog has now moved up the game’s release date and according to the company, The Last of Us 2 will now be released on June 19th. So fans don’t have to wait very long now. This comes on the heels of several major leaks where videos and spoilers for the game were posted online for all to see.

As a result, Naughty Dog decided to get ahead of this but giving players a release date to minimize the impact of the leaks. We won’t spoil things here, but you can find those leaks elsewhere if you want to see them. At least we have a firm release date now that fans can count on. It won’t be long until you can finally play the game for yourself.

Source Ubergizmo

