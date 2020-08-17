The Joker and Poison Ivy arrive on Fortnite on November 17th

Aside from the drama over app stores, Epic Games wants to entice players with more content on the platforms where Fortnite is still available. The latest plans are to bring The Joker and Poison Ivy to Fortnite on November 17th as part of a Last Laugh Bundle that also brings back Midas in a new Midas Rex outfit. You’ll also get Joker-themed extras like Back Bling, pickaxes and an emote. Nice.

The bundle will also come with 1,000 V-Bucks. Epic has promised to give us more details on how to buy the bundle for mobile and PC users, while mobile purchases will obviously be difficult for some users when Apple and Google have pulled the game from their stores after Epic’s attempt at offering a direct payment system for the game.

Epic has brought more and more DC characters into Fortnite over the past year, which DC fans have been loving. It added Batman and Catwoman last September, and followed that up with Harley Quinn in February. We can only hope that we’ll see more of Gotham’s heroes and villains in the game, and it seems like we might since it’s clear the game developer is happy with its comic book characters so far.

Source Engadget

