The FTC Looking Into Why McFlurry Machines Keep Breaking Down

There are many memes out there that highlight how ridiculous it is that despite advertising desserts like milkshakes and McFlurries, McDonald’s always seems to be out of them because their machines are broken. This has become a big enough issue that even the FTC wants to know more.

This is according to a report from the Wall Street Journal where they say that the FTC has reached out to various McDonald’s franchise owners to collect their experiences with these machines. Of course, machines that operate all day at extreme temperatures can break down, but it seems that the unlawful repair restrictions could also be the reason why they aren’t fixed as frequently as they should be.

This is apparently because Taylor, the company that makes the machines, prevents companies from repairing the machines themselves. When it breaks down, only a Taylor technician can fix them, which means that there is usually a long wait. Having the right to repair means that companies will be able to call in third-party technicians to get the job done, and possibly at a much cheaper price as well.

You may know that the right to repair movement is growing strong. Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order backing the right to repair, with the FTC later announcing that they will be looking to fight unlawful repair restrictions.

There is no official investigation into the issue yet and according to the letter the FTC sent out in the summer, “The existence of a preliminary investigation does not indicate the FTC or its staff have found any wrongdoing.”

Source Ubergizmo

