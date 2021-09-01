The Elder Scrolls 6 To Be An Xbox Exclusive

It will probably be several years before Bethesda is ready to show what they have done with the Elder Scrolls 6. But, if a recent tweet by Jeff Grubb is to be believed, the game could be exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox console, and not a timed exclusive but a permanent one.

This doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, back in 2020, Microsoft announced that they would be buying Bethesda. And many speculated that future Bethesda games would be exclusive to the Xbox platform (and PC). So it makes sense that Microsoft is hoping exclusive triple-A titles will lure gamers to the Xbox platform.

In fact, Bethesda’s Pete Hines hinted at this earlier in the year and it was also revealed that Starfield, Bethesda’s current project, would be exclusive to the Xbox. Hines shared that he understood the frustration non-Xbox gamers are feeling but said there was nothing he could do, suggesting that it is out of Bethesda’s hands.

Anyway, there’s no word on when the Elder Scrolls 6 will be released, but for now, it looks like the Elder Scrolls 5 will be the last game from the franchise that is available on multiple platforms. Unless they change their mind about this strategy.

Source Ubergizmo

