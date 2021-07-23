The Dead Space Remake Is Official

Dead Space was released in 2008. Gamers loved it and the game went on to gain quite a loyal following. Fans have waited for more games, but it has been a long time. Well now we have some good news about this franchise.

Following the rumors that there could be a remake of Dead Space, EA has now confirmed those rumors to be true by releasing an official teaser trailer for the upcoming remake. The game will be designed for modern-day next gen consoles like the Sony PS5, Xbox Series X and S, as well as for PC.

EA says, “The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original. Dead Space will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.”

There is currently no known date on when we can expect this remake to be released, but we should get more info very soon. When we learn more about this game we will let you know.

Source Ubergizmo

