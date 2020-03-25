The Coronavirus Might Survive On Surfaces Longer Than We Thought

With the spread of the coronavirus, there are concerns that some are having regarding the lifespan of the virus on surfaces. We all get packages after all, and use containers that your takeaway meals are stored in, etc.

Previously it was thought that the virus could survive anywhere between hours or days, depending on the type of surface it is left on, but now according to new data published by the CDC, it appears that the coronavirus could have a much longer lifespan than we had previously thought.

The CDC says that the coronavirus could potentially survive on surfaces for as long as 17 days, or longer. This is based on what they found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where a bunch of passengers were initially quarantined before they were allowed off of the ship.

The study showed that even after passengers had left the ship, the virus continued to remain on surfaces long after what was previously thought to be the lifespan of the virus. Researchers had previously said that the virus could last as long as 3 days on surfaces made from steel or plastic, although the amount decreases over time.

This basically means that we shouldn’t assume that our packages or other surfaces are clean, and we should give them an extra wipe down, along with thoroughly washing our hands after handling them. It’s just a good idea.

Source Ubergizmo

