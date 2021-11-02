The Chinese version of Fortnite shutting down on November 15th

Epic Games and Tencent are shutting down the Chinese version of Fortnite. So players are no longer able to register or download the game, and the servers will be closed on November 15th, according to an announcement that came via the battle royale’s Chinese website.

“The test of Fortress Night has come to an end,” the message says. “We will shut down the server in the near future.” No reason was given for the game’s abrupt closure though.

Apparently, players who used that version of Fortnite had a very different experience to those playing elsewhere, which likely didn’t help matters. For instance, there was a separate health bar for damage sustained in the storm, and several players could earn a Victory Royale if they survived long enough.

We don’t know how many Fortnite players there were in China, since it never officially launched in the country. Fortnite’s Chinese version was in beta testing for over two years and the government didn’t grant Tencent a license. So, Tencent was unable to monetize Fortnite with in-app transactions. Again that did not help.

These games are regulated in China. For reference, the original version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds had no monetization functions in the country. Tencent launched a more patriotic, gore-free replacement in 2019 called Game for Peace, which regulators gave the green light too.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals