The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29th

For those looking forward to more Boba Fett, Disney had said The Book of Boba Fett would premiere this December, and it’s making good on this promise. Disney has revealed that the Mandalorian spin-off will debut on December 29th on Disney+. At the moment we don’t know much at all about this show, but I think we can safely assume that Boba Fett will be a badass. It’s what he does best.

What we do know is that the series follows Boba Fett and his mercenary ally Fennec Shand shortly after the end of Mandalorian season two, as the pair return to Tatooine and lay claim to Jabba the Hutt’s former territory. Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will reprise their roles. Producers from the earlier show are also helming this latest project, including Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez, and Kathleen Kennedy. We might see more of the Hutt crime syndicate if we’re lucky, who knows.

However, if you are waiting for Mandalorian season three, that will only arrive after Boba Fett. At least it will give fans another Star Wars fix before the end of 2021, and it ensures you’ll have another Disney+ show to watch once you’ve finished with the others.

Source Engadget

