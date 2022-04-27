The Batman Sequel Is Coming

It is official. The Batman has a sequel coming our way soon. At CinemaCon 2022, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves announced that this year’s hit DC movie will be getting a sequel. Reeves and star Robert Pattinson will be returning but we don’t have any other news. “I’m excited to jump back in for another chapter,” Reeves said, promising more news at a CinemaCon later.

This is not a surprise. Reeves and the team were expected to return for another movie. It was always just a case of waiting to see if audiences would watch the movie, which they did. It has made $750 million worldwide and counting.

We don’t know what story the film will tell, but it could be Joker-focused, especially considering the role that character played in the original film. Maybe the Penguin, Catwoman, and the Riddler will be back. We don’t know.

Warner Bros. has many DC films to come as well. DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all coming soon. Footage of these titles is also expected to be screened at CinemaCon at some point. We will have to wait and see.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Warner Bros

