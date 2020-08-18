The arcade version of Quake is available on PC

The original Quake has been available in many forms since its debut, but few have been able to play the arcade version from way back in 1998. Now is your chance to try this rare edition of the game for yourself. GitHub user Mills5 recently shared a decrypted executable file that lets you play Quake Arcade Tournament Edition.

Be aware that you’ll need MAME and the quakeat.chd file to play though.

Arcade Tournament Edition included the familiar single- and multiplayer elements, and you could even play deathmatch rounds if there were multiple cabinets. The biggest change was the addition of random “instaprize” gift boxes that would give you tokens for real-world prizes. You could also play a unique multiplayer map that wasn’t available on PCs.

The cabinet itself had a custom trackball controller instead of a mouse and keyboard of course. No complete cabinets are believed to have been available to the public, and no more than 200 conversion kits for existing cabinets were likely to have reached customers. So this is a rare game that not many have played before.

But now you can finally play the game and check out a piece of gaming history that not many have experienced.

Source Engadget

