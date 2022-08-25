The Aquaman and Shazam Sequels Have Been Delayed

DC is not in the best of shape right now. Black Adam will be the only new DC movie in theaters this year. Warner Bros. just moved Shazam: Fury of the Gods from its original December 2022 release date to March 17, 2023, a date originally meant for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, that movie has now been pushed back as well, to December 25, 2023, so that director James Wan has more time to finish the visual effects job.

Also, instead of canceling two movies that were originally planned for HBO Max, the company has dated a remake of House Party for December 9 this year, in theaters and moved the Evil Dead sequel, Evil Dead Rise, to April 21, 2023. The company scheduled September 8, 2023 for The Nun 2 and moved its new update of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot from April 21, 2023 to an undetermined date later in the year.

This means we have to wait three extra months for Shazam and almost a full year more for Aquaman. Shazam could have faced trouble going up against Avatar 2 this holiday season though. And for Aquaman, the first film was a massive visual effects undertaking, so it makes sense the sequel would be even more massive. But it would be nice to have more DC films to watch this year.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Warner Bros

