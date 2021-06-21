Texas Power Companies Remotely Raised Temperatures In Homes

Owning a smart home device means that you get to control it remotely. However, over in Texas, owning a smart thermostat also means that there is a good chance your power company can remotely control it and adjust the temperature without your knowledge.

That’s what seems to have happened. According to some reports, people are claiming that they have their thermostats adjusted to be lower, only to find out later that it had been turned up. However, this is apparently something that users might have actually agreed to in the first place.

It is part of a program that is designed to cut down on energy usage during peak periods of usage. In Texas, those who own smart thermostats are eligible for a variety of programs, but that also means that the power companies can remotely adjust your thermostat during these peak periods to help save energy, so the occasional inconvenience is the price you have to pay.

Google has a similar program where even if your utility company isn’t participating, you can opt-in if you want to do your part. However, many were still caught by surprise at these remote adjustments to their thermostats. Maybe they didn’t read the fine print.

Source Ubergizmo

