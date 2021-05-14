Tesla Driver Arrested For Riding In Backseat While The Driver Seat Was Empty

Tesla’s Autopilot mode is very impressive for tech that is commercially available, but most of us would not call Tesla’s cars fully self-driving just yet. But not all of Tesla’s owners agree, because according to a statement by the California Highway Patrol, they have arrested a 25-year old man for riding in the backseat of his Tesla while the driver’s seat was empty. He was very trusting with his life. And the lives of others.

According to the CHP’s statement, “On May 10 at approximately 6:34 p.m., the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding an individual seated in the backseat of a Tesla Model 3 without anyone seated in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound on I-80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toward the city of Oakland.”

Tesla even has said that its Autopilot system is not fully autonomous and the company has systems in place to prevent abuse. However, Tesla is allowing a limited number of owners to test its self-driving system, so it is unclear if the person arrested was part of the test or just stupid.

Despite being arrested, the driver says that he would do it again. Speaking to KTVU, the driver said, “I’m gonna go in the back seat right now. You feel me? I’m waiting for my car to charge. Elon Musk really knows what he’s doing and I think people are tripping and they’re scared.”

