Tesla delivered almost 1 million EVs in 2021

Tesla’s sales were great in 2021 and continued right to the end of the year. The company has revealed that it delivered 936,172 electric cars in 2021, about 308,600 of them in the fourth quarter alone. While that isn’t the 1 million figure that the company must have hoped for, it’s close, and almost double the 499,550 Tesla handed to customers back in 2020.

The year wasn’t great for the Model S and Model X though. Deliveries of these higher-end vehicles dropped by more than half in 2021, from 57,039 cars to 24,964. Many customers wanted to wait for S and X revamps that weren’t scheduled to ship until spring, including the Plaid versions.

The company is also set to keep growing between the planned Cybertruck launch in 2022 and new factories in the Austin and the Berlin areas, so next year’s numbers should be good as well.

This trajectory isn’t guaranteed, though. Tesla had a 2021 that included product delays, gradual price hikes, and some recalls, including one in December that targeted half a million vehicles with camera and trunk flaws. Some are concerned that Tesla’s growing reputation for build quality issues could weigh the company down. There are also competitive threats, like Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the Cadillac Lyriq, the Mercedes EQA and other EVs from rivals.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals