Tesla Cars Accelerating For No Reason

Modern cars are much smarter than the cars from back in the day, where they are now equipped with computers and sensors that are supposed to make the driving experience better. However, sometimes the addition of modern technology can make things worse and more complicated. Even dangerous.

Which is why there is a petition urging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to formally recall 500,000 Tesla vehicles over complaints that these Tesla cars are suddenly accelerating by themselves seemingly out of the blue, leading to crashes and accidents. That is not good.

In one case, a Tesla owner alleges that the vehicle, in this case, a 2015 Tesla Model S 85D was both closed and locked when suddenly, the car started accelerating forward and crashed into a parked car. Another driver claimed that they were driving up to their garage door when the car lurched forward, driving through the garage door and only stopping when it hit a wall.

It is unclear what is causing these cars to accelerate, but Tesla has yet to officially comment on the petition and the NHTSA’s review of the petition. We hope that Tesla finds a fix very soon so no one gets hurt by this.

Source Ubergizmo

