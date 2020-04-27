Telegram To Get Group Video Calls

Video calling applications and features are becoming increasingly popular due to the coronavirus which has forced many of us to stay home. So people are turning to these types of services so that they can continue to stay in touch with loved ones, friends, and co-workers.

Now it looks like Telegram wants to hop on board that bandwagon as well. In an announcement, the company apparently has plans to eventually bring secure group video calls to its messaging platform, a feature that was oddly enough not part of the app despite Telegram having been around for a while now.

The company says, “What’s next, you might ask? The current global lockdown highlighted the need for a trusted video communication tool. Video calls in 2020 are much like messaging in 2013. There are apps that are either secure or usable, but not both. We’d like to fix that, and we will focus on bringing you secure group video calls in 2020.”

Other messaging platforms have long offered video calls, so we don’t know why it took so long. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have been beefing up their offerings to compete. Platforms like WhatsApp are expanding the number of participants, while Facebook has launched Messenger Rooms which attempts to take on Zoom by removing sign-up requirements and also increasing the number of participants up to 50. We have a lot of choice.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals