Telegram Now Supports Video Calls With Up To 1,000 People

One of the big deals about Zoom was that it could support a large number of users at one time. This made it useful for companies to host meetings while their employees worked from home, or for schools to host classes and lectures that would typically have 50 or more students at a time.

Now it looks like Telegram wants to challenge Zoom on that front. The company has announced an update to its platform where it will have Telegram’s group video calls now supportting as many as 1,000 users at once! Yes, that is a crazy amount, but it should be noted that this is only for people who are tuning in.

This does not mean that there will be 1,000 people with their cameras and microphones on, but rather 1,000 who can tune into a group video call, so it’s kind of like Telegram is hosting a live stream rather than a massive video conference. Still, it could be useful. Telegram says that 1,000 is just the beginning as the company plans to eventually expand on this number “until all humans on Earth can join one group call”, although I doubt that will ever happen.

There are other new features, changes, and fixes in the new update as well.

Source Ubergizmo

