Telegram Hits 1 Billion Downloads

At the start of the year, WhatsApp introduced a new privacy policy that seemed to irritate users. As a result, many users started to seek out alternative messenger platforms that would offer more privacy, and Telegram was one of these. The company had previously reported that at the peak of the controversy, they saw 25 million new users register in 72 hours.

The latest figures indicate that Telegram has finally managed to hit 1 billion downloads. This is according to Sensor Tower who claims that Telegram had managed to achieve that milestone after having launched back in 2013, which means it took them some time to hit those figures.

It is unclear if WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy really helped Telegram grow its user base, or if the app would have gotten there eventually anyway, but it is still a worthy achievement. Of course, the number of installs does not necessarily equal the app’s active users.

Users might download and install the app but decide that it’s not for them. It is clear that Telegram has benefitted from the attention that WhatsApp has been getting. In the meantime, it was also previously reported that WhatsApp’s privacy policy could have lost them million of users. We may never know.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals