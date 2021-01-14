Telegram Adds 25 Million New Users In The Last 72 Hours

WhatsApp announced that they will soon start sharing data with Facebook. Which has led to a panic where people are worried about what kind of data will be shared, and what it means for privacy. So they have started to flock to other more privacy-based apps like Signal and Telegram in hopes of better privacy.

According to a recent tweet by the official Telegram account, the company says that in the past 72 hours alone, they’ve seen a rise in the number of new users for a total of 25 million users who have signed up for the service. The app has now passed the 500 million active user mark.

WhatsApp has also come forward to clarify what the changes in their privacy policy mean for users. They cannot read your messages in individual or group chats as those are essentially encrypted. Also, WhatsApp does not monitor who you chat with or your call logs. This is a big thing for its users who want to be private.

It looks like the changes will mostly affect business accounts and people who chat with businesses, where the data will be used to apparently improve the experience, as well as help, create more personalized ads.

