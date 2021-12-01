Teen Gets Shot After Trying To Sell His PS5

Sony’s PS5 is in demand right now, which is why it is hard to get. The PlayStation branding and reputation, plus the rave reviews of the PS5 have resulted in it being high in demand and couple that along with the global chip shortage, creates a situation where demand has greatly exceeded supply.

So scalpers have been buying up as many PS5 units as they can and then reselling them for a much higher price. This is why anyone with a PS5 will have no trouble finding someone willing to buy it, which is the case with a 19-year old teen who tried to sell his PS5 console but in his case he ended up getting shot.

According to the reports, the 19-year old put up his PS5 for sale online. Then a buyer contacted him and agreed to meet up in person to complete the transaction. However, the buyer pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the 19-year old. The teen was shot and then to add insult to injury, the robber got away.

However, there is some good news. Apparently, the teen was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his side but was in stable condition, and also the robber did not manage to get away with the console. That’s something at least.

Source Ubergizmo

