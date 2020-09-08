TCL Smartwatch For Seniors

It seems that technology is mostly designed for younger people, but that doesn’t mean that the older generation can not benefit from it as well. Like the Apple Watch, where the company has created a feature that notifies others when the user has fallen and has not responded to prompts.

Now TCL has also expanded their offerings and unveiled a new smartwatch called the TCL MoveTime Family Watch. It was created with senior citizens in mind, with features like activity tracking, fall detect, heart rate tracking, and also the ability to make calls hands-free.

It has been designed to help seniors maintain their independence. It also has features like the ability to remind the wearer to take medication and also get some exercise. Much like the Apple Watch, the heart rate monitor will also notify the user if it detects an irregular heart rate.

The MoveTime Family Watch is also IP67 rated, so it will be both water and dust resistant. This device will be released in both North America and Europe this fall priced at €229. This smart watch will be a huge help for seniors with all of those life saving and health minded features that it packs in.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals