Target to open mini Apple stores

Target is preparing for the post-pandemic world and it thinks it has a way to keep you from going to other stores. They want to bring other stores inside. Target is opening mini Apple stores that make it easier to browse and buy gadgets at its own retail stores. You can buy a HomePod Mini or check out the latest Apple Watch styles while you’re picking up some socks at Target.

Staff in these spaces will get special training from Apple too.

The first mini Apple stores will open by the end of February in 17 Target locations. Nine of them are in Florida and Texas, while the rest are spread across places like Oklahoma City and San Jose. More of these tiny Apple shops will arrive in 2021 “and beyond,” according to Target.

Traffic at Target’s stores has remained strong throughout the pandemic since it provides essentials, but they do not want to lose some of that crowd as other stores reopen or return to their earlier demand levels. And this gives Apple more control over your shopping experience and could lead to sales that wouldn’t happen if its devices were elsewhere. It benefits both companies at the end of the day.

Source Engadget

