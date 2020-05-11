We have an awesome deal on the Tangiplay Tangible Coding Toys + Interactive Puzzles Solving Games for Kids in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today.

The Tangiplay Tangible Coding Toys + Interactive Puzzles Solving Games for Kids is available in our deals store for just $89.99, it normally retails for $99.

Having children learn coding at a young age prepares them for the future. Coding helps children with communication, creativity, math, writing, and confidence. Tangiplay is here to give your kids practice with computational and creative thinking naturally. Tangiplay is a set of 12 robot toys that interact with a free download iPad game App. Kids input commands by pressing sliding or rotating the robots, enhancing their sensory learning. The game guides kids to use their robots to build new railways, overcome obstacles, and send passengers to the destination. The game level starts from easy for even kids of age 4 with an animation tutorial, to ensure they don’t get frustrated from the beginning.

More than 120 puzzles w/ different themes & backgrounds

Robots w/ replaceable emoji faces so your kids can create their own stories

Montessori approach w/ no right or wrong paths; kids are encouraged to find an optimized way to solve the puzzles

Basic coding skills including iterative processes & pair programming for children

Made of food-grade silicone that’s absolutely safe for kids

