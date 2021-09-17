Taiwanese Consumer Group Wants Apple Investigated For Not Including Chargers With iPhone

As you may know, since the iPhone 12, Apple has decided not to include chargers with the phone. They will bundle a USB-C to Lightning cable, but not be a charger. Apple says that this was done for environmental reasons, though many simply see it as Apple being greedy and trying to increase profit margins.

And now in Taiwan, the Consumers’ Foundation has accused Apple of “exploiting” their customers by not including chargers with their iPhones, claiming that Apple’s environmental reasonings were not valid, while also infringing upon consumer rights. They feel that chargers are an “essential” part of operating a phone and they aren’t wrong.

Since a phone uses a battery to power it on, not having a charger means you can’t charge that battery, but at the same time, it’s not as if Apple’s chargers are proprietary and users are free to use any other USB charger they have, but that really is not the point the group is trying to make.

This isn’t the first time Apple got in trouble over this. Over in Brazil, the company is now forced to include chargers with their iPhones. We don’t know if a similar situation will happen in Taiwan, but it will depend on whether the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission will decide if this is a matter worth investigating. Stay tuned.

Source Ubergizmo

