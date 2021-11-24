T-Mobile to pay $19.5 million settlement for 911 outage

T-Mobile is once again facing problems due to a 911 outage. And so, the carrier has agreed to pay $19.5 million to settle an FCC investigation of a 12-hour service outage in June 2020 that led to 911 call failures for users. The FCC didn’t know how many emergency calls were affected due to some overlapping issues, but it did record tens of thousands of issues. This caused problems for some users who needed help.

Well, over 23,000 calls suffered a “complete” failure, according to the FCC, while a similar amount didn’t include location data either. Another 20,000 or so didn’t include callback info. The outage started when a leased fiber link in the T-Mobile network went awry, and a single-location routing flaw also magnified the crisis. T-Mobile also had some problems remotely accessing the fiber link. Thus there were problems for many.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time T-Mobile has had a 911 outage. It settled for $17.5 million over failures that happened in 2014.

The FCC said the carrier responded to outage-related questions in a “timely” manner. Still, that does not do much to help the people who couldn’t get full help in a moment of crisis. It is the downside of our current technology, which is unfortunate.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals