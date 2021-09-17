T-Mobile to offer in-store phone repairs on November 1st

In-store repairs are becoming more commonplace these days, and T-Mobile is finally ready to get in on it too. The carrier now plans to offer in-store repairs to their Protection subscribers in 500 stores beginning on November 1st. If you pay $7 or more per month you can get your device fixed the very same day thanks to “highly-credentialed” Assurant technicians who only use approved parts. And this is just the beginning. More stores will provide the option in the near future, according to T-Mobile.

This will make being a T-Mobile customer much more convenient for a lot of people. The provider is also expanding Protection to handle five claims per year instead of the more typical three. The service already covers accidental damage and theft, Jump upgrades and AppleCare. Again, this is another extra perk that will make being a T-Mobile customer much more rewarding.

This isn’t a new concept for carriers of course. However, it makes T-Mobile more competitive with big networks that already offer some in-store repairs. And unless right-to-repair measures become commonplace, you will likely be reliant on outside repair facilities for some time to come. At the end of the day, more choices are always a very good thing.

Source Engadget

