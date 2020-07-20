Geeky Gadgets

T-Mobile Scam Shield Protects You Against Robocalls

We all hate robocalls. They can be very annoying and disruptive. There are however, several ways you can protect yourself against robocalls, but in case you wanted a solution on a carrier level, T-Mobile has announced a new service called Scam Shield.

According to T-Mobile, “The move, called Scam Shield, is the company’s response to a rising tide of scammers preying on Americans at their most vulnerable — a problem that’s only grown more severe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Americans have already lost over $80 million to COVID-related scams this year, and it’s just getting worse — coronavirus scams increased 70% from May to June.”

Some of the features that users can expect include Scam ID, which can flag calls as most likely being a scam, from which users can then choose to block those calls so that they never come through in the future. It also includes free access to T-Mobile’s caller ID feature that can identify the name of the person or business, as well as labeling calls as being “verified” that can confirm if a number isn’t spoofed.

The app and its features will be free to customers under T-Mobile, which also includes Sprint (since they merged with T-Mobile), and Metro by T-Mobile. The app will be available on July 24th for iOS and Android, so at that time you can guard yourself against robocalls.

Source Ubergizmo

