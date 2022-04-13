T-Mobile offers subscribers unlimited Google Photos storage

It looks like T-Mobile is bringing back unlimited Google Photos storage for its customers. The plan offers 2TB of cloud storage for Gmail and Google Drive and unlimited storage for photos and videos for just $15 per month. There are two other options as well: if you need 500GB of cloud storage, that will cost you $5 a month through T-Mobile while 2TB of cloud storage is $10 per month.

All three options allow you to redeem extended trials for YouTube Premium, Stadia, and other Google services. If you upgrade your phone, lose it, or break your handset, everything that is important to you is seamlessly transferred to your new device. With any of these plans, you can access your content from any device and all three offer a free 30-day trial, but only for a limited time.

They also come with advanced photo-editing features and the cloud storage offered on each of the plans can be shared with up to five other people. The 5GB and 2TB + unlimited Google Photos options are exclusive to T-Mobile customers. The 2TB and 2TB + unlimited Google Photos plans also include virtual private network (VPN) access for iOS and Android. These plans should be a big hit with users.

Source and Image Credit Android Authority

