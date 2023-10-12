Make the switch to passwordless passkeys

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Apple and Google has taken a significant step towards enhancing user security and convenience by introducing passkeys as the default sign-in option for personal accounts. This innovative feature, which uses biometrics such as a fingerprint or face scan, or a screen lock PIN, is set to revolutionize the way users access their accounts across various platforms.

Passkeys, also known as Fast Identity Online (FIDO) credentials, are securely stored on a user’s computer or smartphone. They serve as a digital key to unlock online accounts, eliminating the need for users to remember multiple passwords for different apps and websites. The introduction of passkeys as the default sign-in option is a testament to Google’s commitment to improving user experience and security.

“For those of us who’ve spent a quarter century memorizing passwords — reworking pet names, birthdays and sports teams into our sign-in credentials — it’s easy to yearn for simpler times. Plus, filling our heads with random numbers and special characters is an imperfect defense. A decade of data breaches, hacks and phishing attempts have transformed passwords from a person’s first line of defense to their primary security vulnerability.”

How do passkeys work?

The use of biometrics, such as a fingerprint or face scan, or a PIN for passkeys, adds an extra layer of security. This is because these biometric features are unique to each individual, making it difficult for unauthorized users to gain access to personal accounts. Moreover, the use of biometrics also simplifies the sign-in process. Users only need to unlock their phones to sign into a website or app, eliminating the need for a password.

For users who prefer traditional methods, Google still provides the option to use passwords. However, the benefits of passkeys, including speed, security, and ease of use, make them an attractive alternative. Passkeys work using public key cryptography, a secure method that only shows proof of credential ownership to an online account when a user unlocks their phone. This is similar to Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), more recently known as Transport Layer Security (TLS), but instead of systems authenticating each other, the user’s device holds the corresponding private key.

The adoption of passkeys by other platforms such as Uber, eBay, and WhatsApp further underscores the growing acceptance of this technology. These platforms recognize the benefits of passkeys, particularly in terms of enhancing user security and convenience.

The introduction of passkeys as the default sign-in option by Google marks a significant milestone in the realm of online security. By leveraging biometrics and public key cryptography, passkeys offer a secure and convenient alternative to traditional passwords. As more platforms adopt this technology, it is clear that passkeys are set to become the new norm in online authentication.



