GENKI pocket size Nintendo Switch dock just $75

After a successful crowdfunding campaign the team responsible for creating the GENKI Covert Dock for the Nintendo Switch are now in the final stages of gearing up to start shipping the Nintendo Switch portable dock and charger to eagerly awaiting backers. The tactical stealth dock for the Nintendo Switch is hidden inside a compact charger allowing you to free yourself from the television and quickly connect to other devices.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more. The all-in-one design replaces both the original dock and charger and is 10X smaller than the original dock. Foldable prongs with global adapters lets you roam 150+ countries. Supports 100-240V so you can safely use it everywhere.

“A tactical stealth dock for the Nintendo Switch hidden inside a compact Gallium Nitride supercharger. We’re setting the dock free, so that any television is your playground. We developed Covert Dock to play on any screen, anytime, anywhere.”

“By replacing Silicon with cutting-edge Gallium Nitride technology from Navitas we’re able to provide 3x higher power density in a compact form factor. Our USB Type-C port adheres to Nintendo Switch’s energy standards and Power Delivery (PD) 3. Pack light with this versatile everyday carry that charges, connects, and streams. The USB port not only charges but also serves as an extra data port so you can hook up all sorts of devices. Foldable prongs with global adapters lets you roam 150+ countries. Supports 100-240V so you can safely use it everywhere.”

Features of the GENKI include :

– USB Type-C PD 3.0 – Quickly charges and casts all of your latested devices. Switch + Macbook + iPad Pro + iPhones + Android

– USB-A 3.1 Accessories – Link your accessorise to your console or laptop Genki Audio + Controllers + Ethernet + USB Drive

– HDMI Display Port AV Output – Stream any game, movie, or slides to the big screen Television + Projectors + Monitors + Theater

GENKI Specifications :

– Dimensions: 2.36” x 1.73” x 1.3” / 60mm x 44mm x 33mm

– Weight: 2.4oz / 69 g

– Power Output: 30W 5V / 9V / 15V

– Output Resolution: 1080p

– Hardware Connectivity: USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4

– Battery: Gallium Nitride Chip

“Engineered for reliability, globally certified. Worried about bricking? Read why our dock is different here. Covert Dock is both PD compliant and made with a quality power management chip to make sure that all your devices are safe, files included.”

Source: Genki

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals