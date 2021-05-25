OmniCentro Switch dock supports 4K and 45w fast charging

Nintendo Switch owners looking for an easy way to carry a small pocket sized Switch dock with them, to connect to larger screens. May be interested in the OmniCentro, which not only supports 4K HD video but also provides 45 watts of fast charging power to your Nintendo Switch. The small Switch dock is equipped with a USB-C port for the 45W charging, together with a HDMI port supporting 4K @ 30Hz and a USB-A offering 5Gbps connectivity.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the OmniCentro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the OmniCentro Switch dock project review the promotional video below.

“What if you could carry the entire set of chargers and dock for Nintendo Switch in your pocket and connect 4K external monitors and data storage to your laptop at the same time? Meet OmniCentro dock, a super-compact dock only ⅕ the size of the original one, integrated with a 45W GaN charger which enables you to turn any screen into your entertainment center and workstation.

When we say take the fun everywhere, it doesn’t mean taking the load everywhere. OmniCentro is way smaller than the original dock. The size is only ⅕ of the original dock. Whether you play switch with your friends using individual consoles or on the shared screen, or by yourself with a connected external screen, OmniCentro is the best game partner that improves your gaming experience.

OmniCentro is compatible with both Nintendo Switch with 1080p resolution and can go up to 4K resolutions. If you are using OmniCentro for the extended screen when you are watching videos or movies, get an OmniCentro to improve your watching experience.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Switch dock, jump over to the official OmniCentro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

