Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is The Best-Selling Fighting Game In The US

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular fighting games in gaming history. It has had many titles and versions over the years, and the most recent is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

According to the NPD, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the best-selling fighting game in US history. That’s not a big surprise, but it is still an impressive title, especially when you consider how many other fighting games like Street Fighter, Tekken, King of Fighters, and more.

I think we can safely say that it is the party nature of the game that allows multiple players to play with each other on the same console, which probably helps. And the game’s design also makes it easy for casual players to get into the game, while the free-for-all style means that even new players can get lucky hits in, making it fun for players who might not have much experience. It is a win all around for players.

The game has sold more than 15.71 million copies to date and has even surpassed Capcom’s Street Fighter II which has sold 15.5 million copies in its lifetime. That is saying something. I’m sure it will continue to please Nintendo fans everywhere.

Source Ubergizmo

