Super Mario Party update adds better online multiplayer

Players know that Super Mario Party has had very limited online play thus far. Basically, you could participate in a “Mariothon” with just a handful of minigames and that’s about it. The good news is that Nintendo is finally making internet multiplayer useful. The company has released an update that gives Super Mario Party a much more better online multiplayer experience.

Up to four people can play the classic Mario Party board game or the team-based Partner Party, with 70 of the game’s 80 minigames available online instead of the measly 10 from before. Fans have been waiting for this.

You’ll be happy to know that you can mix and match the number of online and local players. So if you want, two couples can fight it out using two consoles, which is pretty cool.

The update is free naturally, but you do need a Switch Online membership to consider playing it. True online multiplayer is likely coming much later than we would all like. I mean at the start of the pandemic, this would have been great for Nintendo users. And while we are talking about Mario Party, I for one hope that they put some of the past features back into the game soon.

Source Engadget

