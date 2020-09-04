Super Mario 3D World coming to the Switch

The Wii U sold just a fraction of what the Wii did years earlier, so some really good titles never got the attention they so rightly deserved. The console was a big flop, sadly for all. Super Mario 3D World might be one of the best examples of this. Now, Nintendo plans to bring an updated version of the title to a new audience just in time for Mario’s 35th anniversary.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will land on the Switch on February 12th, 2021, and just like the original game, there will be a pronounced focus on playing with others. Nintendo says you can expect “co-op gameplay both online and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels,”.

The “+ Bowser’s Fury” part looks like it will be a decent expansion to the base game offering new levels and maybe even new power-ups. The details are pretty scarce on all of this right now, but Nintendo has confirmed the game’s release date and that it will release a set of Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo to coincide with the launch. Mario fans have a long wait ahead though. Hopefully, we will get more details soon while it is still 2020.

Source Engadget

