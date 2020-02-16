Sunday Deals: Save 96% on the FastestVPN Lifetime Subscription

We have a great deal on the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save up to 96% on the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription.

The FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $34.99 it normally retails for $1,200.

In today’s age of hackers and spies, it’s absolutely essential to protect your browsing activity by using a VPN. FastestVPN offers a smart, easy-to-use service for all devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, and your router. As the name implies, this high-powered VPN operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to more than 200 high-speed servers around the globe. Plus, with a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no logging policy, FastestVPN is extremely committed to your online security.

Grants VPN access for 10 users

P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering and complete anonymity

Utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 200+ servers

Unlimited server switches and bandwidth

NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection

Malware protection ensures the sites you visit are safe to access

Ad blocker prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen

Internet kill switch protects your IP from being exposed if your connection drops

No logging policy guarantees nobody will ever have your private information

Bypass geo-restrictions & unlock any site you want

Use on 10 different devices at once

You can find out more details about this great deal on the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals