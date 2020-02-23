Sunday Deals: FastestVPN Lifetime Subscription, save 96%

We have a great deal on the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save up to 96% on the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription.
The FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $34.99 it normally retails for $1,200.
In today’s age of hackers and spies, it’s absolutely essential to protect your browsing activity by using a VPN. FastestVPN offers a smart, easy-to-use service for all devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, and your router. As the name implies, this high-powered VPN operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to more than 200 high-speed servers around the globe. Plus, with a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no logging policy, FastestVPN is extremely committed to your online security.
- Grants VPN access for 10 users
- P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering and complete anonymity
- Utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 200+ servers
- Unlimited server switches and bandwidth
- NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection
- Malware protection ensures the sites you visit are safe to access
- Ad blocker prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen
- Internet kill switch protects your IP from being exposed if your connection drops
- No logging policy guarantees nobody will ever have your private information
- Bypass geo-restrictions & unlock any site you want
- Use on 10 different devices at once
You can find out more details about this great deal on the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.