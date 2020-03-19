Students In Japan Have Graduation Ceremony In Minecraft

It’s all about social distancing right now. More people are being sent home to work or to study. This also means that large gatherings have been cancelled or postponed, like school graduation ceremonies. Graduations are a huge part of a student’s life, which is why over in Japan, students have come up with an interesting way to gather for the event.

Graduates from one elementary school did not want to pass on this milestone, so they have opted to gather in order to graduate. But this gathering was done virtually where the students met up in Minecraft where their graduation ceremony was held. That is pretty clever.

According to a translation of the tweet by SoraNews24, the students had fun taking part in their graduation ceremony, which is probably the first of its kind. The tweet reads, “They spent all day online together playing games and laughing. I’m glad they all had fun. The assembly hall is also really well made.”

Strange times call for strange and unique solutions to problems and this is a good one. It is a great alternative to physical gatherings. Even companies like Apple and Google have announced that while their physical annual events won’t be taking place, they will be planning online events to help make up for it.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals