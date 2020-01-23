Students Are Using AirPods To Talk To Each Other In Class

We used to pass notes in class, but today students are becoming smarter about communicating with each other in class. But thanks to technology, students have come up with impressive new ways to go about chatting. For instance, take this recent video that was shared on Twitter.

In this video, it shows two students who are exchanging one side of their AirPods with one another. They then type out a message on their phone and text-to-speech it, so the other person wearing the other earbud will be able to hear what they are saying. The video shows the student using Google Translate, but it will likely work with just about any app that supports text-to-speech. I have to admit, it’s a pretty clever way to talk while the teacher is teaching in front of the class.

Kids are swapping AirPods in class then using text to speech to ‘talk’ without talking 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/moLxK1rzbv — Louis Anslow ✪ (@LouisAnslow) January 21, 2020

That being said, we’re not sure how efficient this method of chatting really is. After all, if you have your phone with you, you can just send a text message already. However, that isn’t new and cool. This is a rather novel idea that could potentially have other uses that we have yet to fully figure out. Leave it to kids to figure this out.

Source Ubergizmo

