Student Makes Millions Turning His Selfies Into NFTs

Some people have been getting rich selling NFTs. What about selling a selfie or two every now and then? Will people buy it? That’s what a student by the name of Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali from Indonesia did. For the past four years, he took a selfie pretty much every day.

He then took those selfies and turned them into NFTs, aka non-fungible tokens, and sold them on NFT platform OpenSea as part of a collection called Ghozali Everyday. According to Ghozali, he did not expect his NFTs to be popular, which is why he priced them at a very low price of 0.00001 ETH, which is roughly $3 based on the current market value.

Well, he was wrong. Everyone wanted in on the action. Sales of some of the NFTs actually shot up to 0.9 ETH each, resulting in the entire collection reaching up to 381 ETH, which is around $1.2 million in fiat currency. Not bad for a selfie hobby.

There’s nothing really special about the photos, so it just goes to show how crazy and speculative the NFT market is, when a regular selfie can be worth thousands of dollars. So, if you happen to have a collection of selfies it may be worth a try.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals