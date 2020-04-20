Streets of Rage 4 arrives on April 30th

After sitting on the shelf for a full three decades, the Streets of Rage franchise is finally getting a new entry. DotEmu has announced that its latest sequel has a release date. Streets of Rage 4 will be available on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch on April 30th for $24.99. Fans of the series will finally have something new to play.

Along with a release date, we also have news of a new Battle Mode, a feature that returns from the 2nd and 3rd games in the series where players can beat up on each other instead of just a stream of AI-controlled enemies. Let’s face it, that is much more fun. Streets of Rage 4 supports two-player online multiplayer, or four players locally.

DotEmu has done more than just offer ports and remakes of retro games like Wonder Boy III, they are creating new experiences from scratch, and we hear that this will be an experience worthy of the series. Fans have certainly been waiting for a long time for this latest game and it looks like it will be worth the wait. And the arrival date is just around the corner for this game. Only nine days to be exact.

Source Engadget

