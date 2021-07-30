Stray heading to PlayStation and PC in early 2022

We first saw Stray was in the form of a cinematic trailer Sony shared in 2020 that showed off the game’s futuristic setting and adorable feline. Now the publisher has shared a bit of gameplay footage from the title during its recent showcase and said it would release Stray sometime in early 2022.

The cat is injured and separated from his family. Gameplay involves using his physical cat abilities to navigate the environment and solve puzzles. Much like Ratchet and Clank, halfway through the adventure, you’ll meet a drone named B-12. This will let you converse with the city’s other robotic inhabitants and interact with certain objects in the environment. The cat is playful and has an adorable personality, and you can do things like scratch furniture, interact with vending machines and rub up against the legs of the robots you meet. All great cat stuff. At last you can live out your futuristic cat fantasies in a video game.

When Stray arrives next year, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. Developer BlueTwelve Studio promised to show off more of the game before then, so stay tuned. The game looks like a lot of fun. It arrives in 2022.

